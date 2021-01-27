Rawlings death must be seen as a big blow to Ghanaians — Founder of RPP

Listen to article

Founder of a newly established political party, Risen People's Party (R.P.P) with its headquarters in Kumasi the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr Nana James Akwasi Oppong has disclosed that the death of the former late President John Jerry Rawlings must be seen as a big blow to the country.

He said the nation has painfully lost one of her greatest heroes.

Speaking to our correspondent in Kumasi, as he joins many to mourn the late former President, Bishop Dr Akwasi Oppong who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jakwapo Group of Companies observed that Ghanaians would forever remember Rawlings who through his efforts, democracy was introduced into the country to ensure freedom of speech.

The Bishop, who is also the founder/ leader of Oppong Risen Chapel Ministries International in Kumasi and Managing Director of a Kumasi based privately-owned radio station, Solid 103.7 FM described late former President as a true statesman who has ideas to move the country forward.

Mincing no words, he described the late Rawlings as a gallant late ex-President whose regime the country has catapulted the country into the fourth republic.

He recalled how the late President used his Armed Forces Revolutionary Council to fight against corruption at the time when hoarding and profiteering were rife and an order of the day.

He said after succumbing to the principles of democracy, Rawlings elevated himself to become one of the outstanding Presidents in Africa in terms of initiating good policies to build a solid economy.

"Ghana has truly lost a hero", Bishop Dr Nana Akwasi Oppong told our correspondent and disclosed a number of state infrastructural developments the country enjoys today that was spearheaded by the late Rawlings.

Paying a glowing tribute to the late Jerry John Rawlings, he said, Rawlings ruled the country for 19 years and transitioned the country from military regime to a democratic state.

According to him, Rawlings ushered Ghana into political stability and economic steadfastness.

He said Rawlings helped maintain the country's position as one of the few liberal democrats in Africa.

The man of God charged Ghanaians leaders to emulate the decent life and legacy Rawlings has left and shun corruption and other anti-developmental agenda that impedes growth of Mother Ghana.