I will help bridge the digital divide to enhance education – Education minister designate

Education Minister-designate, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has revealed that if vetted and approved as a minister he will prioritize bridging the digital divide to enhance education in Ghana.

He explained that due to COVID19 the need for virtual learning has offered the government an opportunity to improve the sector.

Contributing to a statement in the floor of Parliament on the International day of education, the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency said “the pandemic serves as a lesson to all of us. When we talk about the disparities we see in education, the fact that Zoom is not available in our public school circles and families whose children go to public schools, we must not lose sight of the fact this happening because of the digital divide that we find ourselves confronted within this country”.

He urges his colleague MPs on the Appointments Committee to help give him the nod to implement these policies to enhance education in the country.

In March 2020, President Akufo Addo ordered for the closure of all schools in the country as part of measures to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that struck the country in the same month.

On 15th January 2021, basic school students from Kindergarten to Junior High school have resumed classes.

Second-year students of Senior High School students also resumed classroom activities on 18th January 2021 but first-years are expected to resume on March 10, 2021.