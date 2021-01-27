Rawlings truly flew jet fighter under Adomi Bridge – Close confidant settles argument

A very close confidant of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Hon. Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo has disclosed that he [Rawlings] confirmed to him that he indeed flew a jet fighter under the Adomi bridge which is located in the Eastern Region.

Afotey-Agbo made this disclosure when speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face program on Tuesday, January 26 which was hosted by Umara Sanda Amadu.

When asked by the host if it is true that Rawlings flew an aircraft under the Adomi Bridge, Mr. Afotey-Agbo answered affirmatively.

"It is true he did that display many years ago and that it is never a fake news. It is true; it was a jet fighter. Yes, he told me and it is true,” he stated.

This latest disclosure by the former Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso settles the decade long debate of whether Rawlings actually flew a jet fighter under the Adomi Bridge or not.

He further debunked claims that the late Rawlings’ finger nails were once uprooted with pliers when he was in custody after his first failed coup in May 1979.

According to him, nothing of that sort was visited on Rawlings when he was put in cells waiting to be tried for attempting to overthrow General Kutu Acheampong’s government.

“But there is one thing which is known by the public but I can tell you that it is not true. Are you aware that Rawlings’ nails were removed during the June 4 period? Do you know it is not true? It is not true,” he disclosed.

---//Contributor to Modernghana