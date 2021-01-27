ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.01.2021 Health

COVID-19: Five more die, active cases hit 3,813

COVID-19: Five more die, active cases hit 3,813
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Five more persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

This brings Ghana’s death toll to 377.

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service revealed that the country has also witnessed an additional 616 new active cases, raising the active case count to 3,813.

So far, a total of 58, 561 persons have clinically recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

Seventy-nine of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition. The active cases, the update said, were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some were under home management.

Ghana has so far recorded 62, 751 cases of the disease since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 24,117 were from the General Surveillance; 36,949 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,069 have been recorded from international travelers, disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

So far, a total of 745,095 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 232,605 are from routine surveillance, 369,618 from contact tracing, and 142,872 from international travelers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

---starrfm

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Covid-19: Ban on mass gatherings amidst spike ‘perfectly legitimate’ – Public Health Analyst
27.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Some recovered victims having erectile dysfunction – GMA reveals
26.01.2021 | Health
Active Covid-19 cases jump to 108 in Volta, Oti records two cases
26.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Five more persons dead; death toll now 372
26.01.2021 | Health
Impact of covid-19 in Ghana worsening – GMA
26.01.2021 | Health
31% of persons contracting COVID-19 are falling sick — Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye
26.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: OccupyGhana urges gov't to ban all social gathering
26.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Trust Fund appeals for more cash to purchase more PPE
26.01.2021 | Health
Community health workers must be better supported in 2021, the Year of the Healthcare Worker
26.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

FUSSAG-UHAS joins TEWU’s strike
2 hours ago

COVID-19: Five more die, active cases hit 3,813
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line