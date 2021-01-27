COVID-19: Five more die, active cases hit 3,813

Five more persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

This brings Ghana’s death toll to 377.

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service revealed that the country has also witnessed an additional 616 new active cases, raising the active case count to 3,813.

So far, a total of 58, 561 persons have clinically recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

Seventy-nine of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition. The active cases, the update said, were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some were under home management.

Ghana has so far recorded 62, 751 cases of the disease since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 24,117 were from the General Surveillance; 36,949 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,069 have been recorded from international travelers, disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

So far, a total of 745,095 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 232,605 are from routine surveillance, 369,618 from contact tracing, and 142,872 from international travelers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

---starrfm