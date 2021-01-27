ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.01.2021 Headlines

Rawlings to be on “gun-carriage” through streets of Accra before burial today

Rawlings to be on “gun-carriage” through streets of Accra before burial today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings will be buried today, Wednesday, January 27, at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

This, will be followed by a-21-gun salute in his honour as a former President.

According to the Ministry of Information, prior to his burial, a state funeral would be held for him at the Black Star Square in Accra.

After the state funeral service, his mortal remains would be placed on a “gun carriage” and paraded through some principal streets of Accra.

Former President Rawlings, who is Ghana's longest serving head of state, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 73.

He is survived by his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and four children; Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings.

----GNA

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings to be buried today
27.01.2021 | Headlines
Rawlings goes home today
27.01.2021 | Headlines
Bride, groom and a nurse in isolation as COVID hits bridal party in West Akim
26.01.2021 | Headlines
Otumfuo mourns Rawlings
26.01.2021 | Headlines
We won’t hesitate shutting down churches again if gov't directs – Christian Council
26.01.2021 | Headlines
There’ll be attempts to denigrate Rawlings in history – Mahama
26.01.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin reveals what he would've been doing If he wasn't elected Speaker of Parliament
26.01.2021 | Headlines
Rawlings was valued, respected more by non-Ghanaians than Ghanaians – Bagbin
26.01.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin give MPs one-day ultimatum to get tested for Covid-19
26.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

FUSSAG-UHAS joins TEWU’s strike
37 minutes ago

COVID-19: Five more die, active cases hit 3,813
40 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line