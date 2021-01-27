Nkonya Ntumda Cocoa Farmer Co-operative receives certificate to operate

In line with COCOBOD’s quest to administer a cost-effective Extension System, the Cocoa Health and Extension Division(CHED) of Ghana Cocoa Board has (in collaboration with the Department of Co-operatives) been establishing an autonomous association of farmers united voluntarily to meet their own common interest, dubbed Cocoa Farmer Co-operatives.

The Co-operatives, among other things are involved in sourcing bulk production inputs for distribution to members, arranging input credit, providing post-harvest preservation and storage, arrange for sale of produce, to receive grants, and other support from members, MMDAs, Governments, NGOs and to have a group farm for commercial purpose and also a platform where Agriculture Extension Officers can demonstrate and impact knowledge in modern techniques in farming.

Today, 26/01/2021, the Technical Officer in charge of Nkonya Operational Area of the Hohoe-Kpeve Cocoa District, Francis M. Eshun, together with the Municipal Co-operative Officer for Kpando, Mr. John Vovor presented Certificate of Registration from Registrar of Co-operatives Societies, Ghana to Nkonya Ntumda Co-operative Cocoa Farming & Marketing Society Ltd as evidence that they can now legally commence their mandate as stated above.

Presenting the certificate, Mr. John Vovor told the executives of the Co-operative that, “Co-operative is as old as creation, noting that, during creation, there was Co-operative between God (the Father), God (the Son) and God (the Holy Spirit), when the Bible proclaimed ‘Let us create man in our own image’”.

...For a co-operative to survive, “trust is one thing you have to work for as members and executives. Be ready to be truthful, ready to work hard, ready to deliver. Create these virtues and your members will trust you and your co-operative will succeed”.

The Secretary of the Co-operative, Mr. Theophilus Addae complained that for few months, Cocoa Farmers are facing problems with sale of their cocoa to Produce buyers, “the LBCs are saying there is no money to pay us”. He appealed to the Technical Officer to send their plight to COCOBOD for redress.

The Technical Officer, Francis M. Eshun assured the Executives of Nkonya Ntumda Co-operative Cocoa Farming & Marketing Society Ltd that, “the current difficulties are temporal”. He assured them that, “COCOBOD has introduced Digital Scale to all LBCs to ensure the Cocoa Farmer is never cheated by some LBCs”. Sooner, not later, “Cocoa Management System (CMS) is being launched to address the pandemonium of Purchase of Cocoa.

When the CMS is launched, farmers will be receiving their sales money from their selected Banks, and through that, COCOBOD will be able to deliver the Pension Scheme for all Cocoa Farmers across the country. Your current predicaments are just temporal and be assured great things are coming your way very soon.

“This is the 5th Co-operative I have ensured its establishment since I started working with you in this operational area. Nkonya Wurupong, Nkonya Asakyiri, Nkonya Ahenkro, Nkonya Tayi and now, Nkonya Ntumda communities have all been certified by Registrar of Co-operatives Societies, Ghana”. Our target is to ensure all Co-operatives open account with Agriculture Development Bank (ADB), and be strong to support Extension services in the area.

He thanked the leadership, most especially, for their ability to raise about 1000 seedlings on their own to establish new farms to support what COCOBOD supplies yearly to farmers.

Executives of Nkonya Ntumda Co-operative Cocoa Farming & Marketing Society Ltd who were present include Mr. John Otuh, Mr. Augustine Anane (Chairman), Mr. Joseph Otuh, Mr. Moses Amoah (Organizer), Ms. Gloria Okropa (Treasurer), and Mr. Michael Kpikpi.