Ghana Council of Georgia bids former President J. J. Rawlings farewell

On behalf of Ghanaians living in Georgia, the Ghana Council of Georgia joins all Ghanaians in bidding former President Jerry John Rawlings farewell on this solemn occasion that we honor and salute the old soldier as he goes home to join our dearly departed.

Ms. Yvonne McCowin, the president of the Ghana Council in a tribute, said “J. J. or Papa Rawlings as he was affectionately called, was a proud son of Ghana and remained true to form his entire life.”

The Ghana Council of Georgia, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Ministers Association of Georgia (GMAG), has organized special prayer services for former President Rawlings and his family.

Rev. Dr. Samuel Mainoo, President of GMAG is spearheading the effort to ensure that all the Ghanaian churches in Georgia who are members of GMAG will conduct special requiem prayers for the late former president Rawlings and his family during church services this coming weekend.

Based in Atlanta, the Ghana Council of Georgia was established in 2009 to serve as the gateway through which citizens and interested parties can be directed to establish links within the affiliate associations in the Ghanaian community in Georgia. The Council comprises of any registered Ghanaian based association or society in the state of Georgia, USA. For more information, please contact Yvonne McCowin at [email protected]

or http://www.ghanacouncilofgeorgia.org/