27.01.2021 Education

Farouk Aliu Mahama launches FAMEC-Fund for brilliant but needy students

By Abdul-Hanan
Member of Parliament for Yendi in the Northern Region has launched the Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund (FAMEC-Fund) to support students in the constituency.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said the move forms part of concerted efforts under the New Yendi Agenda to help underprivileged students gain higher education.

The legislator in a statement on Tuesday, 26th January said FAMEC-Fund is a scholarship scheme to provide financial support to brilliant but needy students in Yendi.

“In the Yendi Constituency, many students face a lot of financial challenges so I am making it a core mandate to ensure that every student gets easy access to tertiary education regardless of his or her financial status. It is, for this reason, I will mobilize funds every year to support qualified students,” Alhaji Farouk Mahama explained.

He also emphasized that “the scholarship scheme is for needy students with progressive academic performance and a special focus on Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) courses.”

However, beneficiaries of the scheme must be a constituent of Yendi and a regular student and, able to demonstrate financial need.

Applicants must also have distinct academic records with at least 3.2 CGPA for continuing students and at least an aggregate of 15 for fresh students.

Meanwhile, prospect applicants can apply online at www.faroukaliumahama.com and provide the necessary details.

