27.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Two grabbed for child trafficking in Tatale

Two grabbed for child trafficking in Tatale
Two suspects identified as Gariba Neutori and Gmabani Gariba have been arrested by the Tatale-Sanguli District Police for allegedly trafficking children from Yeji in the Bono East Region to Togo.

The suspects were nabbed by the Police through the intervention of the Pan African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP-VWC), an NGO.

The traffickers attempted trafficking 10-year old from Prayen Aboah in the Yeji District to Togo.

Meanwhile, another suspect whose name remains unknown and alleged to be major perpetrator in child trafficking in the Tatale District has absconded.

The suspects have been transported to the Northern Regional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, Northern Regional Police Commander, applauded the NGO for intervening, adding that human trafficking culprits have been difficult to track.

He said the Police would team with the NGO and relevant security services to investigate and apprehend the suspect now at large.

ASP Peter Paul Amoah, the Tatale District Police Commander, said Tatale has become the transit point for traffickers after recruiting victims in Yeji, and indicated that it is difficult stopping them because they do not use the borders.

He said perpetrators must be severely sanctioned when caught, to deter potential human traffickers.

Dr Peter Ndonwie, the Executive Director of the PAORP-VWC, appealed for resources for the Department of Social Welfare to enable it provide adequate assistance in such circumstances.

—GNA

