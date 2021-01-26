ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.01.2021 Social News

Four killed in fatal accident on Kumasi-Bawku road

Four killed in fatal accident on Kumasi-Bawku road
Listen to article

Four persons have been confirmed dead after their vehicle traveling from Kumasi to Bawku crashed into the Nasia bridge in the North East Region Tuesday morning.

Thirty others who were on the vehicle have also been hospitalized at the Walewale Government Hospital after they sustained injuries.

Reports say the vehicle crashed after the driver was suddenly crossed by a herd of cattle.

It took officers of the Ghana National Service to pull out injured persons from the mangled vehicle.

The accident caused heavy gridlock on the Bolga-Tamale Highway with officers struggling to clear the road for a free flow of traffic.

The police have commenced investigations into the accident.

---kasapafm

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Chiefs demanding removal of West Akim MCE are NDC members – Assemblymembers
26.01.2021 | Social News
Rawlings' charisma is unmatched — mourners
26.01.2021 | Social News
Order commercial drivers to reduce passenger intake — Commuters to gov't
26.01.2021 | Social News
GPRTU to suspend drivers who flout COVID-19 protocols
26.01.2021 | Social News
Human skull found in Mim
26.01.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Police begin 'operation wear your mask' in Oti Region, more arrested at Dambai
26.01.2021 | Social News
Jerry Rawlings promoted Christian values, despised bribery – Spio-Garbrah
26.01.2021 | Social News
Reject Ken's nomination as Finance Minister – Group to Appointment C’ttee
26.01.2021 | Social News
Ellembelle: Poisoned apketeshie kills three men at Aiyinasi
26.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bagbin reveals what he would've been doing If he wasn't elec...
1 hour ago

Shai-Osudoku MP commiserates with Family of 19-year-old lady...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line