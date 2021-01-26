ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
26.01.2021

Reject Ken's nomination as Finance Minister – Group to Appointment C’ttee

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) together with the Coalition of Affected Customers of Savings and Loans Companies, Coalition of Menzgold Customers and the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast have petitioned Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to reject the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister-designate when he appears before the committee for vetting.

The group argues that Mr Ofori-Atta is not fit and proper to occupy such a position.

According to them, the Finance Minister during his last four years of Office did not live up to expectations by supervising the collapse of several financial institutions, his involvement in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, failure to pay depositors funds among others.

In a 37-page petition document, the group appealed to Parliament and the Vetting Committee to reject Mr Ofori-Atta’s nomination.

Speaking to journalists, Mensah Thompson, the Executive Secretary of ASEPA said: “Mr Ken Ofori-Atta should be standing criminal prosecutions instead of vetting by the appointment committee of parliament based on the various violations of our laws, various misconducts and the activities of Mr Ken Ofiri-Atta between 2017 and 2021…

“We are, however, praying that the appointment committee put the interest of this country first and reject the appointment of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister.

“We’re also sending a word of caution to members of the appointment committee that we know of plans far advanced to induce members of the appointments committee to approve the nomination of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta even though he knows for a fact that he’s unfit to occupy the position.

“We are sending a word of caution to them that we’re watching them and the people of Ghana will hold you to account on their conduct on the committee. We are also sending a special warning to the members of the NDC caucus of parliament that this time round it is not business as usual that the minority will have their say but majority will have their way. This time round they have equal strength like the party in power and so we the people of Ghana will hold them to the same level of account as we hold members of parliament of the government’s party…”

body-container-line