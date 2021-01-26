Covid-19: Five more persons dead; death toll now 372

Five more persons have died from the COVID-19 rasing Ghana’s death toll to 372.

Ghana has also seen additional 646 new cases after new infections from tests conducted as of January 22, 2021.

Some of these cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while others are being managed from home.

This has left Ghana’s active case count at 3,613 from 62,135 known cases of the virus.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 24,117 were from the General Surveillance; 36,949 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,069 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport.

So far 58,150 persons have clinically recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

Seventy-nine of the active cases are in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition.

So far, a total of 745,095 tests have been conducted in Ghana out of which 232,605 are from routine surveillance, 369,618 from contact tracing, and 142,872 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions have recorded the most infections with 35,746 and 11,775 respectively.

