ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.01.2021 Health

Covid-19: Five more persons dead; death toll now 372

Covid-19: Five more persons dead; death toll now 372
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Five more persons have died from the COVID-19 rasing Ghana’s death toll to 372.

Ghana has also seen additional 646 new cases after new infections from tests conducted as of January 22, 2021.

Some of these cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while others are being managed from home.

This has left Ghana’s active case count at 3,613 from 62,135 known cases of the virus.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 24,117 were from the General Surveillance; 36,949 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,069 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport.

So far 58,150 persons have clinically recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

Seventy-nine of the active cases are in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition.

So far, a total of 745,095 tests have been conducted in Ghana out of which 232,605 are from routine surveillance, 369,618 from contact tracing, and 142,872 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions have recorded the most infections with 35,746 and 11,775 respectively.

126202130606-0eu2xkjwwr-22012021-fig-14

---citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Impact of covid-19 in Ghana worsening – GMA
26.01.2021 | Health
31% of persons contracting COVID-19 are falling sick — Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye
26.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: OccupyGhana urges gov't to ban all social gathering
26.01.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Trust Fund appeals for more cash to purchase more PPE
26.01.2021 | Health
Community health workers must be better supported in 2021, the Year of the Healthcare Worker
26.01.2021 | Health
U.S. Provides Critical Case Management Training to support COVID-19 response in Ghana
26.01.2021 | Health
Get the vaccine shot but do not throw away the mask to fight COVID-19
26.01.2021 | Health
Ghana's active Covid-19 cases now 3,613
26.01.2021 | Health
Covid-19: TUTAG calls for mass testing of students
25.01.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Reject Ken's nomination as Finance Minister – Group to Appoi...
3 hours ago

Election Petition: Supreme Court was lenient to Mahama – Aku...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line