Bagbin reveals what he would've been doing If he wasn't elected Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has revealed the work he had planned to do after his exit from the 7th Parliament as a parliamentarian.

Bagbin in the early hours of January 7, 2021, was elected Speaker of the eighth Parliament after beating his contender, Hon. Mike Aaron Ocquaye with just two votes.

His victory over Prof. Ocquaye came few hours after his tenure as the Member of Parliament officially came to an end after the dissolution of the 7th Parliament in the midnight of January 6, 2021.

Speaking about what he planned to do after his exit from Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin revealed that he established an organization called the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, Africa, to help propel the democracy of Ghana forward in the positive and right direction it needs to go.

The Speaker of Parliament revealed this when he was delivering a speech at the last public memorial lecture held at the Kama Conference Center in Labone to honor the memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings whom he had worked closely with for eight years.

According to him, he had already gathered some university professors and resourceful persons who he would work with at the institute.

"I have packed bag and luggage and i had just established Institute of Parliamentary Affairs Africa and got some of our professors to work with me. I was transiting into that to support the democratic growth and all of a sudden God smiled on me...," he was quoted as saying at the event which was monitored by this portal.

Hon. Bagbin further showered praises on the late J.J Rawlings for mentoring him and giving him the chance to serve the nation under his administration.

He also attributed his election as Speaker of Parliament to the approval and support of former President John Mahama who he mentored many years ago as well as 137 NDC Parliamentarians who went all out to ensure he was elected.

