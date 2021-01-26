Rawlings was valued, respected more by non-Ghanaians than Ghanaians – Bagbin

Listen to article

During the public memorial lecture which was held at the Kama Conference Center at Labone to honor the memory of the late former President Rawlings, many senior members of the party took turns to pour in their tributes.

Among them is the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin who worked closely with the late President Rawlings for eight years.

Speaking at the event monitored by this portal, the Speaker of Parliament described the late President Rawlings as a person who was not only a leader of Ghana but was a leader of the world and as a result was respected more by people who are non-Ghanaians than his fellow Ghanaians.

Hon. Bagbin observed that the love and respect those persons who are not Ghanaians have for Rawlings when he was alive cannot be matched with the love and respect showed him by his own people here in Ghana.

"Jerry will forever remain in our hearts and there is nothing anybody can do about it. He's not a leader of Ghana, he's a leader of the world respected more outside Ghana than in Ghana," Hon. Bagbin stated.

Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020 after a brief illness just two weeks after he buried his mother, Victoria Agbotui. He was 73 and left behind a wife and four children.

His 4-day funeral activities started on Sunday, January 24 with lots of Ghanaians thronging to the venues to pay their last respect. He will be buried at the military cemetery with full military honors which include a 21-gun salute.

