Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia have paid their last respect to late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The second couple of the land filed past Mr Rawlings mortal remains at the Accra International Conference Centre around 9:00am on Tuesday morning, January 26, 2021.

Mr Rawlings died aged 73 on November 12, 2020.

---DGN online