26.01.2021

COVID-19 Trust Fund appeals for more cash to purchase more PPE

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund is appealing for more funds to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline workers leading the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications Officer for the Fund, Kwame Owusu Bempeh said any donations in this regard would be critical.

“It is important that at this critical moment that the numbers are rising, we need to get a lot of resources to get to the aid of service workers like the frontline workers, hospitals, health centres and so on with logistical support to improve upon their capacity.”

Ghana is currently is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases with more hospitalisations.

Health workers from time to time complain about inadequate PPE.

At the latest count, Ghana had recorded 646 new COVID-19 cases raising the country's active case count to 3,613.

The death toll has also increased to 367.

Ghana has had 62,135 known cases recorded so far and 58,150 persons discharged after contracting the virus.

As of December 15, 2020, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund had received a total of GH¢57.1 million in cash donations.

The fund also receives logistics such as vehicles, equipment and PPE as donations.

In December 2020, it said it over GHS 40 million was used to purchase PPE for health facilities leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

