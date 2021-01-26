ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
26.01.2021

Akufo-Addo, former Heads-of-State file past Rawlings today
President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Heads-of-State are expected to pay their last respects to the late former president Jerry John Rawlings today, January 26.

Today's file past will also see heads of constitutional bodies, the Speaker of Parliament and former Speakers pay their respects to the late first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The body of the first president of Ghana's 4th Republic has been lying-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Yesterday, members of the public, heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties along with traditional leaders among others were given the opportunity to pay their respects to Mr. Rawlings.

A day before, a requiem mass was held for the late former President at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

Mr. Rawlings' funeral will be held at the Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 27.

He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

---citinewsroom

