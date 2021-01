Ghana has recorded 646 covid-19 cases today.

This has pushed number of active Covid-19 cases to 3,613, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

The Covid-19 situation in the country has this month worsened with a daily increase in the number of active cases.

The cumulative case count has increased to 62,135.

Clinical recoveries has also risen to 58,150.

The death toll is 372.

Below is Ghana’s current Covid-19 situation: