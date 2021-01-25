Ayawaso, Korle Klottey are COVID-19 hotspots – GHS warns

The Ayawaso and Korle Klottey municipalities are recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Even though the GHS was not specific with the figures, Director-General GHS Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye said “in January alone we have confirmed…646 new cases from seventeen districts and eight regions.”

He noted, “Korley Klottey, Ayawaso are the key areas where we are reporting the cases.”

“Ashanti has thirty-two new cases in eleven districts. The Eastern region has nineteen cases in two districts, Western has sixteen cases all in the Sekondi-Takoradi. Upper East has fourteen cases in Bolgatanga municipality. And Northern region has four cases from Tamale metro.”

Dr Kumah Aboagye also revealed that the policy on antigen test has been reviewed to allow for it to be used during outbreaks in hotspots.

He said “we are reviewing our policy to allow the use of two antigen tests that have been certified by the FDA. Where there is an outbreak, we can quickly do the tests. In hospitals where there is a case of exposure by health workers, we can use them in schools.”

“And those who test positive we may confirm with PCR. We have high confidence because even at the airport when we compared with PCR they are almost at par..”

---starrfm