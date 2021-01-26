ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.01.2021 Social News

Soldier lashes Taxi driver for not wearing face mask

Soldier lashes Taxi driver for not wearing face mask
Listen to article

A taxi driver has whipped by a soldier after he was caught driving in town without wearing face mask.

The soldier instead of arresting the driver decided to lash him on his buttocks as a form of punishment to serve as a deterrent to others in town.

In a video circulating on social media, the soldier was also seen ensuring that other drivers and pedestrians on the roads wear face mask.

The police service has been arresting some persons who flout the orders of the president with regards to compulsory wearing of mask.

President Akufo-Addo in his recent address to the nation called on the security agencies to use rigorous means if possible to ensure that citizens adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service says Ghana's confirmed Covid19 cases have increased to 62,135; and active cases now 3,613.

—DGN Online

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
C/R: Man murdered, penis chopped off at Saltpond
25.01.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Restrict parties, funerals, church services, other social activities — GMA to gov't
25.01.2021 | Social News
We'll forever remember Rawlings — GJA
25.01.2021 | Social News
Institute memorial lectures to honour Rawlings - Torgbiga Fugah
26.01.2021 | Social News
My father was a perfectionist — Zanetor
25.01.2021 | Social News
Ugandan Court declares Bobi Wine’s house arrest illegal, orders his release
25.01.2021 | Social News
Two commit suicide in Ho
25.01.2021 | Social News
Volta MDCEs commend Akufo-Addo for nominating Dr Letsa
25.01.2021 | Social News
NPP Youth beg Akufo-Addo to replace East Gonja MCE
25.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Include private tertiary institutions to absorption of fees ...
1 hour ago

Mahama ‘playing legal tricks’ to delay Election Petition cas...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line