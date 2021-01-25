Restrict attendance to Rawlings funeral to control covid-19 spread — GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling on government to ensure that attendance at the on-going State funeral of former President Rawlings is restricted as a way of controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“Government should restrict the number of people attending the state funeral for the late H.E Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on television and other social media platforms”, the association said in a Press Release issued in Accra yesterday.

The Association cautioned Ghanaians to be extra cautious against contracting Covid-19 saying the non-adherence the various preventive measures has the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease.

It therefore called on the government to as a matter of urgency restrict social activities such as funerals, parties, church services, clubs and other social gatherings of such nature while the markets should be regulated and as much as possible restricted.

The GMA described the Covid-19 pandemic as a major health threat to all persons living in the country, adding that it has the potential of further weakening the country’s already fragile health systems.

“Government should ensure prompt, continues supply and adequate distribution of PPEs to all health workers in the various health institutions”, the Association said in the press release.

It further urged suppliers and vendors of the various types of PPEs especially face masks not to take undue advantage of the new surge of Covid-19 cases and the increasing demand for their products by scaling up prices.

The Association also entreated Ghanaians to get tested if they have flu-like symptoms and as much as possible desist from self-medication, adding that everyone should take their personal safety into their own hands by adhering strictly to all Covid-19 safety protocols.