Ugandan Court declares Bobi Wine’s house arrest illegal, orders his release

Listen to article

A Ugandan judge has ruled that security forces should immediately cease surrounding the house of the presidential candidate of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The Court says they cannot detain the presidential challenger Bobi Wine inside his home who they have kept under house arrest since January 14.

The court ordered that Bobi Wine’s personal liberty be reinstated.

Explaining the court ruling to the media, lawyer George Musisi said: “the judge ordered that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property [Bobi Wine] and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated”.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyangulanyi Ssentamu had his house blocked by troops on the night of elections, an election in which he was the main contender against the incumbent president Yoweri Museveni.

A spokesperson for the National Unity Party said they were happy over the ruling of the court and that lawyers are on their way to serve the court order to the security insisting that their continuous stay there is illegal.

Hours after the ruling of the court, the troops are still at the house of Bobi Wine forcing him to take to Twitter to announce that “The High Court ruled this morning that my continued house arrest (11 days now) is illegal & unconstitutional. Several hours later, the military still surrounds my home, blocking access to all! Perhaps (as always) waiting for Gen. Museveni's orders on the next course of action”.

Bobi Wine’s illegal house arrest has drawn condemnations from within and without Uganda with some describing it as politically motivated.

Human Rights Group, Amnesty International, Human rights lawyers, the United States and supporters of Bobi Wine have all condemned the arrest.

Museveni was re-elected with a percentage margin of 58% of the vote while Wine had 34%, according to official results. But Bobi Wine has rejected the results insisting that he won and has said he and his party can prove to the world and Ugandans that the military was stuffing ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations.

He described the polls as a ‘coup’ staged by Museveni and urging his supporters to also express their displeasure by legitimately protesting in a nonviolent manner.

On Friday, Wine in a statement suggested that he might head to the court to challenge the results as declared by the electoral commission. He said he will announce his decision in “few days”.

Museveni has however rejected the accusations by his opponent and described the elections as the most transparent elections ever in the history of Uganda. He has been in power since 1986.

At least, 50 supporters of the opposition candidate were killed by the military, the internet was shut down till four days after the elections and social media has remained under restriction.