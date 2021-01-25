ModernGhanalogo

Rawlings’ funeral: Liberia, Sierra Leone Presidents among foreign dignitaries expected

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Liberia President George Weah and Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio are among foreign dignitaries expected to attend the funeral of former President Jerry Rawlings in Ghana.

Mamadou Tangara, The Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel as well as delegations from the ECOWAS Commission, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria are also expected at the state funeral, according to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister-designate.

Ghanaians from all walks of life have been filing past the body of the late former President.

He will be lying-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre till tomorrow.

Heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties along with traditional leaders among others, will be able to file past the body from 8 am till 6 pm today.

From 9 am till 4:30 pm on Tuesday, January 26, the President and the Vice-President, their respective spouses and other high ranking members from the Judiciary and the Legislature, will also get the opportunity to file past the body of former President Rawlings.

The state funeral for the late former President Rawlings will be held at Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

