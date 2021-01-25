ModernGhanalogo

25.01.2021 Headlines

COVID-19: Let Ghanaians watch Rawlings funeral from home – GMA

LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on government to restrict the number of people at the ongoing funeral of the late JJ Rawlings in order to control the spread of Coronavirus.

According to the GMA, Ghanaians should be encouraged to follow the funeral on Television instead of converging at the grounds.

“Government should restrict the number of people attending the state funeral for the late H.E Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on Television and other social media platforms,” the GMA said in a statement Monday.

The GMA also appealed to Ghanaians to get tested if they begin to detect flu-like symptoms.

It comes as COVID-19 infections rise in the country.

---starrfm

