Volta MDCEs commend Akufo-Addo for nominating Dr Letsa

The Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Volta region have commended President Akufo-Addo for renominating Dr Yao Archibald Letsa as the Volta Regional Minister designate.

In a press statement released on Sunday January 24, the MDCEs have expressed excitement over the reappointment of Dr Letsa which they said is welcoming news which they expected.

They also added that Dr Letsa has and will always remain a party steward of many years to come.

"Dr Archibald worked diligently and won the admiration of many people from the region and beyond", the statement continued.

According to MDCEs, they have noted some agitations and concerns of some section of the population in the region and their intention to undertake series of demonstrations to drive home their grievances.

The MDCEs have further indicated that in as much as it is their right to demonstrate to register their displeasure according to the 1992 constitution, they should reconsider their actions and put it on hold.

They also appealed to the group to think of the second wave of covid-19 which is spreading at a higher rate.

They further urged the leadership of the party to fast track their processes in resolving the concerns of the people.

The statement also added that the appointment of the regional minister is the preserve of the President and must be supported by all.