GNUTS back calls for gov't to absorbs fees of 2020/2021 academic year

The National Executive Committee of the Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has thrown its support behind the motion moved by the MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga for government to absorb the 2020/2021 academic year fees of public tertiary institutions.

The committee argues that “it is an uncontestable fact that coming into being of COVID-19 has negatively affected the citizenry in all classes in the country rendering many parents and self-catered for students incapacitated to effectively respond to the statutory financial calls in all academic institutions”.

It is admonishing government to scrap the academic component of the fees such entertainment, development levy, sports levy among others.

The Union noted that, “quality education which is accessible to few financial advantageous persons is as awkward as poor education that is accessible by all”.

The leadership of the union further urged government to expedite the process to extend the free WI-FI to cover all schools to aid them in teaching and learning in the midst of the fast rising covid-19 cases.

