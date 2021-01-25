One arrested for alleged murder At Manhean

A nine-year-old girl has been allegedly murdered at Manhean in the Ga West Municipality.

Naana Sekyiwaa, the deceased, was declared missing a day before her body was found lying in an uncompleted building on January 21, 2021 noon. This has led to the arrest of a 35-year- old man in connection with the murder.

Suspect Stephen Donkor, according to information, was spotted walking with the girl the day she disappeared from the house. He is currently with the Amasaman Police assisting with their investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said on January 21, 2021, around 12pm, senior brother of the girl reported at Amasaman Police Station that his younger sister, Naana Sekyiwaa aged nine years left home at Nsakina the previous day around 1pm and has since not returned.

She said on January 21, 2021, around 12:19pm, the Assemblymember of Manhean Electoral Area, named Nathaniel Lomotey, also reported at the station that, a young female girl had been found lying dead in an uncompleted building at Manhean.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found Naana Sekyiwaa lying in a prone position wearing a Pink T’ shirt and an ash skirt, dead,” DSP Tenge indicated.

She hinted that an army of ants were found under the body but when it was carefully examined, there were no marks of violence on her. However, Suspect Stephen Donkor, DSP Tenge said, also lived in another uncompleted building adjacent the scene, and was accosted by the youth of the area because they claimed he was allegedly seen the previous day in a company with the little girl.

“He was nearly lynched but for the presence of the police; he was rescued and sent to the police station. The scene was photographed and the body removed and deposited at Police Hospital morgue for autopsy,” DSP Tenge added.

