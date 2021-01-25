ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.01.2021 Education

University of Ghana Basic School postpones re-opening date

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
University of Ghana Basic School postpones re-opening date
Listen to article

The University of Ghana Basic School has announced that the re-opening date for the school scheduled on 25th January 2021 has been postponed till further notice.

In a statement signed by the Headmaster of the school, Alfred Cudjoe-Allotey the decision was taken due to the strike by the Senior Staff Association of Universities across the nation.

“We are compelled to defer because the Senior Staff Associations of Universities in Ghana has asked its members nationwide to suspend all work schedules until further notice”.

The new date for re-opening will be announced to parents and guardians later.

1252021122103-0g730m4yxs-img 20210125 111540

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
GNUTS back calls for gov't to absorbs fees of 2020/2021 academic year
25.01.2021 | Education
NSS postings of 10,964 newly-trainee nurses out
25.01.2021 | Education
Twene Amanfo Secondary Technical Board Chairman Fetes Teachers
23.01.2021 | Education
GIJ suspends physical teaching, goes online
22.01.2021 | Education
Ga East MCE observes "My First Day At School"…And cautions against COVID-19
22.01.2021 | Education
No school will be left out in PPE distribution – GES
22.01.2021 | Education
Ghana School of Law admits 1,000 fresh students against 128 in 2020
22.01.2021 | Education
Tano North Municipal Educational Director embarks on back to school campaign
21.01.2021 | Education
My First Day At School: Obuasi East DCE lauds teachers and pupils for observing COVID protocols
21.01.2021 | Education
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Let Ghanaians watch Rawlings funeral from home – G...
1 hour ago

There is possibility of a lockdown, other restrictions – Opp...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line