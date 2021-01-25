University of Ghana Basic School postpones re-opening date

Listen to article

The University of Ghana Basic School has announced that the re-opening date for the school scheduled on 25th January 2021 has been postponed till further notice.

In a statement signed by the Headmaster of the school, Alfred Cudjoe-Allotey the decision was taken due to the strike by the Senior Staff Association of Universities across the nation.

“We are compelled to defer because the Senior Staff Associations of Universities in Ghana has asked its members nationwide to suspend all work schedules until further notice”.

The new date for re-opening will be announced to parents and guardians later.