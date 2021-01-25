ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

2 busted with 152 ECG metres

2 busted with 152 ECG metres
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A driver and his mate are in hot waters after they were apprehended for being in possession of 152 electricity metres, which were hidden in their car, in Kumasi on Thursday morning.

The duo had concealed the 152 pieces of Ingelec and Yaki branded electricity metres in an obscure compartment of a white Hyundai Universe bus, registered GT 6472-20 that they were travelling on.

Suspects, Francis Awuah (the driver), 42, and Abdul Majeed (his assistant), 32, surprisingly had escaped arrest at numerous police checkpoints from Aflao in the Volta Region all the way to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

But luck, eluded both suspects when they reached the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Police Station roundabout around 7:45am.

Acting upon intelligence, the KNUST police stopped the Hyundai Universe bus and conducted a thorough search in the compartments, which led to the discovery of the electricity metres.

A police report seen by the DAILY GUIDE disclosed that about 27 passengers, who had nothing to do with the electricity metres, were also onboard the bus at the time.

The police, after the discovery of the metres, questioned the driver and his assistant to produce documents covering the suspicious metres but they allegedly could not produce the documents.

From the demeanour of the driver and his assistant when they were being questioned, the police instantly suspected that perhaps the electricity metres were stolen and smuggled into the country.

The police report indicated that the driver and his assistant had been detained and the 152 metres had been confiscated, to be used as exhibits in the case, while further investigations were ongoing.

Both suspects would be arraigned very soon, the police report concluded.

—Daily Guide

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
businessman remanded for defrauding by false pretenses
25.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Farmer jailed 20 years for robbery
24.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Akatsi Police grab members of cattle rustling syndicates
23.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Unemployed Nigerian steals $50,000 worth of floor tiles
23.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Sales agent face Court over fraud
23.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man faces court for threatening NPP Chairman with death
23.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
CITEG condemns baby harvesting and commends joint security operation
23.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man faces court for death threats
22.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Taskforce impounds truckloads of rosewoods
22.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Forgive Jerry Rawlings' excesses – Palmer-Buckle
23 minutes ago

Nine African nations, Iran to lose UN voting rights over unp...
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line