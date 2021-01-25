2 busted with 152 ECG metres

A driver and his mate are in hot waters after they were apprehended for being in possession of 152 electricity metres, which were hidden in their car, in Kumasi on Thursday morning.

The duo had concealed the 152 pieces of Ingelec and Yaki branded electricity metres in an obscure compartment of a white Hyundai Universe bus, registered GT 6472-20 that they were travelling on.

Suspects, Francis Awuah (the driver), 42, and Abdul Majeed (his assistant), 32, surprisingly had escaped arrest at numerous police checkpoints from Aflao in the Volta Region all the way to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

But luck, eluded both suspects when they reached the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Police Station roundabout around 7:45am.

Acting upon intelligence, the KNUST police stopped the Hyundai Universe bus and conducted a thorough search in the compartments, which led to the discovery of the electricity metres.

A police report seen by the DAILY GUIDE disclosed that about 27 passengers, who had nothing to do with the electricity metres, were also onboard the bus at the time.

The police, after the discovery of the metres, questioned the driver and his assistant to produce documents covering the suspicious metres but they allegedly could not produce the documents.

From the demeanour of the driver and his assistant when they were being questioned, the police instantly suspected that perhaps the electricity metres were stolen and smuggled into the country.

The police report indicated that the driver and his assistant had been detained and the 152 metres had been confiscated, to be used as exhibits in the case, while further investigations were ongoing.

Both suspects would be arraigned very soon, the police report concluded.

—Daily Guide