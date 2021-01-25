ModernGhanalogo

25.01.2021

Ghana records 1,972 in three days, active cases ballooned to 3,286; 6 dead

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Ghana has recorded 679 new cases of Covid-19 today Sunday, January 24.

This includes Saturday's cases of 635 and 658 on last Friday pushing the figure to 1,972 in three days.

The total active cases has also ballooned to 3,286.

The Ghana Health Service has reported on its covid-19 website.

The number of cumulative case count has also risen to 60,794.

Clinical recoveries from the infection have increased to 57,141.

Six persons have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll from 361 to 367.

Check the records below:

125202123139-m5htk8v331-a6cf9056-8d05-4856-8b7f-61e5f1d658d8

Friday

125202123149-vaqdtgfssn-f0d874c2-e395-4027-823f-d253f4ad3630

Saturday

125202123217-1i841p5cbv-7396f1b8-941a-4371-af5b-8c7bc46dd8cd

Sunday

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Editor

