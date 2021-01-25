ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.01.2021 Social News

Demo hits Letsa reappointment In Volta

Sgt Prince Dogbatse (Volta Police Public Affairs Officer)
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Sgt Prince Dogbatse (Volta Police Public Affairs Officer)

The Police in the Volta Region have served notice that they cannot provide security for the demonstration against the reappointment of Dr. Archibald Letsa as Volta Regional Minister.

According to the Police although they have capacity to maintain the peace in the region, the upsurge of COVID-19 in the country and the region in particular has led to increase in enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols.

To this end, the demonstration which according to the Police is being undertaken by “an unknown group, Volta NPP Grassroots for Justice” on Monday, January 25, 2021 “will endanger public health and safety.”

“In view of the above, the command has resolved to promote public health and safety,” a statement issued by Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, the Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command noted.

He therefore stressed that the “intended ENOUGH IS ENOUGH demonstration in Ho has not been sanctioned by the command and all must take note and be warned of the consequences of noncompliance.”

According to the Police, the region has recorded 106 active cases with two deaths in a space of two weeks mainly within Ho, Hohoe, North Tongu and Ketu north. Hence the command determined to support other key stakeholders in containing the pandemic to guarantee public health and safety and not facilitate activities that could increase the spread and endanger lives.

Sgt Dogbatse therefore urged the public to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols: proper wearing of face/nose mask, social distancing, washing of hands regularly and sanitizing the hands.

Meanwhile, Mawuli Amenuveve, who claims to be the Convenor of the Volta NPP Grassroots for Justice; have told DGN Online, the protest was coming off as it was their right to express their displeasure, particularly when they have notified the Police.

He further noted that the Police are just to be notified as stipulated by the law and not to determine whether the demonstration can come on or not.

—DGN Online

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings family home dead
25.01.2021 | Social News
NDC to hold symposium for Rawlings tomorrow
25.01.2021 | Social News
V/R: Uneasy calm over Dr Letsa’s reappointment
25.01.2021 | Social News
Adabraka: Methodist Church collapses, two reported dead
25.01.2021 | Social News
We enjoyed working with Letsa, thank you for reappointment, love for Volta— Avenor Traditional council to Akufo-Addo
25.01.2021 | Social News
Intensify security checks on Kumasi-Bawku highways to curb armed robbery — Drivers to gov't
25.01.2021 | Social News
Gov't delivers on mandate when people work hard — Amewu
23.01.2021 | Social News
Kumasi lawyer links country's under-development to bad leadership
23.01.2021 | Social News
Covid19: 85 people arrested for not wearing nose masks in Koforidua
23.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Adabraka: Methodist Church collapses, two reported dead
1 hour ago

Obiri Boahen slams NDC over claim EC wants to bribe party ag...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line