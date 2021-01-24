AirtelTigo donates items to Kumasi Children’s Home

The Kumasi Children's Home has benefitted from AirtelTigo's 'Season of Love' initiative with a donation of assorted food items from the telecom company.

Presenting the items in Kumasi, the Commercial Head for AirtelTigo Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, and Northern regions, Kwame Osafo-Amoah, said: “As a reputable telecommunication company with a heart for its customers and the plight of the less fortunate, we are here to make this donation of assorted food items for the underprivileged children.”

The items donated included bags of rice, sugar, beans, cartons of milo, milk, boxes of biscuits & oats, among others.

Mr. Osafo-Amoah explained that the donation forms part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility programs, adding that “We hope our donation will impact the Home's operations and children's lives positively.

He applauded the management of the Home for their hard work, commitment, and taking good care of these amazing children.

Receiving the items, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Mrs. Patricia Berchie said the Kumasi Children's Home was very grateful for the donation from the board, management, and Staff of AirtelTigo. “You have really made this year's Christmas special for the children. God richly bless you.”

The AirtelTigo “season of love “initiative also saw various donations and a Christmas party to organizations that provide homes for children with orthopedic conditions, victims of child abuse, and orphans.