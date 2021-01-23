ModernGhanalogo

23.01.2021

Chiefs invoke curses on galamsey operators

Chiefs of Aowin in the Western North Region have invoked curses at all river bodies in the traditional area as a result of the pollution of the water bodies by galamsey operators.

According to the Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Area, Bayeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, they have taken every measure to curb the illegal mining activities in the area but to no avail.

“This gesture of invoking curses on the operators is as a different step to stop the galamsey activities at various water bodies”, he said.

The activity led by Oheneba Ahia, Nana Addo thunder, and Abusuapanin of Oyoko Royal Family, and other elders begun on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Achimfo and shall take place in every single area where galamsey operation is taking place.

Omanhene Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III also bemoaned the return of illegal mining in the area and called on the government to take immediate steps to save the situation.

---Daily Guide

Modern Ghana Links
