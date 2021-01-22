ModernGhanalogo

22.01.2021

Accra: Two badly injured after building collapse at Adabraka

Two persons have been rushed to the Greater Accra Regional hospital after portion of a one-storey building they were working on within the Rev. Ernest Bruce Memorial Church premises at Adabraka carved in.

Work on the building has come to a halt as the project site has been cordoned off.

In an interview with Citi News, in-charge of rescue at the Ghana National Fire Service Headquarters, ADO 1 Felix Akpaloo said investigations have commenced into the incident.

The service is yet to determine the extent of damage or what caused the collapse.

“We were told the building just collapsed on the workers that were working at the place,” ADO 1 Akpaloo said.

The fire service personnel rescued the two persons from the rubble after arriving on the scene.

