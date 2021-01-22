ModernGhanalogo

22.01.2021

Akufo-Addo cut off 22 ministers in second term

A total of 22 ministers who served in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term will not serve in the new administration.

The list of 46 ministerial nominations made by Nana Akufo-Addo for his second term confirms that the 22 persons have been replaced with new persons.

One portfolio, the Senior Minister, which was occupied by Yaw Osafo Maafo has been scrapped.

Gloria Akuffo who was the Attorney General and Minister of Justice in the first term, will not be in the new administration as minister.

The Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea and the Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana minister, Cynthia Morrison have also been left out of the new ministerial nominations.

Below is the full list of ministers who will be missing from their respective ministries in Akufo-Addo’s second term

  1. Gloria Akuffo – Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice
  2. Hajia Alima Mahama – Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development
  3. Samuel Atta-Akyea – Ministry for Works & Housing
  4. Isaac Asiamah – Ministry for Youth and Sports
  5. Asomah Cheremeh – Lands and Natural Resources Ministry
  6. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye – Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture
  7. Cynthia Morrison – Ministry for Gender and Social Protection
  8. Kofi Dzamesi – Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
  9. Yaw Osafo-Maafo – Senior Minister
  10. Joe Ghartey – Railways and Development ministry

The table below shows the replacements for the above-mentioned former ministers:

NO. Ministry Previous Minister Current Minister
1. Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Gloria Akuffo Godfred Dame
2. Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama Dan Botwe
3. Ministry of Works and Housing Samuel Atta-Akyea Francis Asenso Boakye
4. Ministry of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah Yussif Mustapha
5. Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources Kweku Asomah Cheremeh Samuel Abu Jinapor
6. Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Elizabeth Afoley Quaye Mavis Hawa Koomson
7. Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection of Ghana Cynthia Morrison Sarah Adwoa Sarfo
8. Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Kofi Dzamesi Ebenezer Kojo Kum
9. Ministry for Railway Development Joe Ghartey John Peter Amewu
10. Yaw Osafo Maafo

Of the 16 ministerial positions, 12 have had their ministers changed.

The table below shows the list of regional ministers who have been replaced in the new government.

NO. REGION FORMER MINISTER NEW MINISTER
1. Ahafo Evans Opoku Bobie George Boakye
2. Bono Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson Justina Owusu-Banahene
3. Bono East Kofi Amoakohene Adu Gyan
4. Central Kwamena Duncun Justina Marigold Assan
5. Eastern Eric Kwakye Darfour Seth Acheampong
6. Greater Accra Ishamel Ashitey Henry Quartey
7. Northern Salifu Saeed Shani Alhassan Saibu
8. North East Solomon Namliit Boar Yidana Zakaria
9. Oti Kwasi Owusu Yeboah Joseph Makubu
10. Savannah Salifu Adam Brai Saeed Muhazu Jibril
11. Upper East Paulina Abayage Stephen Yakubu
12 Western North Kingahsley Aboagye Gyedu Richard Obeng

