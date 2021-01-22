Accra Regional Health Directorate responds to alleged ‘Baby Harvesting’ in some private health facilities

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate has noted with great concern a joint Press Release issued by the Medical & Dental Council and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) on the arrest of some Health Personnel reported to have been engaged in the alleged illegal acts of ‘Baby Harvesting and Human Trafficking.’

We want to emphatically state that the alleged acts did not occur in the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH-RIDGE). Though one of the persons mentioned in the alleged illegal acts, Dr. Noah Kofi Lartey works at GARH, the act is alleged to have taken place in his private hospital and not at GARH.

The media and the general public are therefore entreated to note that the alleged acts occurred in a Private Hospital.

We seriously condemn the alleged acts and will not condone such behavior in any of our Health Facilities. We are therefore happy to note that, The Medical & Dental Council and EOCO intend to investigate the allegations and ensure that all concerned are brought to book.

We want to assure the general public and in particular our clients that, The Greater Accra Regional Hospital and all our other Health Facilities in the Region are safe for delivery and are committed to providing Quality Health Care Services which is in line with our Professional and Medical Ethics to all our Clients.

Thank you.

Signed

DR. CHARITY SARPONG

REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES