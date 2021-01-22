ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.01.2021 Headlines

Covid-19: Three inmates test positive in Walewale

Covid-19: Three inmates test positive in Walewale
Listen to article

Three persons in the custody of the Walewale district police command have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The three were in a group of 10 being prepared for transfer to the Tamale prisons when a pre-departure COVID-19 test was conducted on them and the result confirmed the three as positive cases.

They have since been quarantined in new police cells.

The North East Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Reuben Yao Dugah in a Citi News interview said the command will remain vigilant as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

“Our new way of dealing with prisoners is that if you want to take prisoners from police custody to prison custody, you must necessarily take them through a mandatory COVID-19 test and so based on this, the Walewale district command made a request to the municipal health directorate to conduct COVID-19 tests of some inmates due to be taken to the Tamale prisons. Samples were taken from about 10 prisoners who are in police custody and submitted to the laboratory for testing. Results came out indicating that three of them had tested positive. Immediately they have been isolated to a station where we have a free cell.”

Meanwhile, health personnel in the North East Region have commenced tracing contacts linked to the three inmates who tested positive.

“The health directorate has started contact tracing of persons that these inmates have interacted with including the officers who were handling them,” he said.

---citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo cut off 22 ministers in second term
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Accra Regional Health Directorate responds to alleged ‘Baby Harvesting’ in some private health facilities
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Laying-In-State of Rawlings begins Sunday
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints physically challenged man as Oti Regional Minister
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Reducing ministers to 85 still too high – Gyampo tells Akufo-Addo
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Doctors arrested for baby trafficking suspended
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo maintains 15 ministers in second term
21.01.2021 | Headlines
[List] Akufo-Addo releases 30 ministers, 16 regional ministers
21.01.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court’s ruling against my interrogatories ‘a miscarriage of justice’ – Mahama fires
21.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo cut off 22 ministers in second term
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints physically challenged man as Oti Regiona...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line