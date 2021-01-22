ModernGhanalogo

22.01.2021 Health

COVID19: Ghana records three more deaths as total active cases hit 2,413

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
COVID19: Ghana records three more deaths as total active cases hit 2,413
Ghana's active covid-19 cases have ballooned to 2,413.

This was after 658 cases were recorded, the highest daily record ever since the second wave struck.

Ghana has also recorded three more deaths bringing the total number of casualties to 361 from the initial 358 as reported by the Ghana Health Service on 21st of January, 2020.

Total case count standd at 59,480 and the number of recoveries now stands at 56,706.

The Greater Accra Region leads in terms of case count since the virus struck Ghana with 33,731 followed by the Ashanti Region with 11,560.

Western Region comes third 3,261, Eastern Region with 2,687, Central comes next with 2,210. The Volta, Bono East, Western North, Bono and Northern Regions follow in that order with 808, 795, 689, 645, and 607.

Ahafo Region has 537, Upper East has 438, Oti region comes next with 244, Upper West follows with 152, Savanna has 62 and North East with 25 cases.

Globally, the total case count now stands at 98, 135,997 with 2, 101,562 deaths and 70, 548,362.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus by the government, face masks wearing has been made mandatory and failure to comply can lead to arrest and fine by law enforcement.

Within this week, 105 persons were arrested in Tema, and 85 people in Cape Coast for not wearing nose masks.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
