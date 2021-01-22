ModernGhanalogo

22.01.2021 Social News

50 arrested for breaching COVID-19 protocols at Dunkwa-on-Offin

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Police in Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region on Thursday arrested 52 persons for failing to wear nose mask.

The offenders including 10 women, were given nose masks immediately after the arrest.

In a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jones Affutu, the Dunkwa District Police Commander, said the move was to enforce the President's directives on the wearing of nose masks and adherence of other COVID-19 protocols.

DSP Affutu urged the public especially residents in the district to follow the pandemic protocols to reduce their vulnerability to contract the ravaging pandemic.

---GNA

