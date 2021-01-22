Ghana School of Law admits 1,000 fresh students against 128 in 2020

The Ghana School of Law has recorded a monumental increase in admissions for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The school admitted a total of 1,000 fresh students as against 128 admitted for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyeman, Acting Director of Legal Education, who made this known, said the increase had become possible as a result of the adoption of the “triple class system”.

He was speaking at the maiden induction ceremony for first-year professional law course students at the Ghana School of Law, Kumasi Campus.

A total of 171 students were officially admitted to pursue professional law courses at the Kumasi Campus.

Mr Opoku-Agyemang said currently all the facilities in the three campuses of the School, were overstretched and congested.

There was, therefore, the need to develop the new site at Law Village at Legon to be able to admit students for the 2021/2022 academic year.

He called on people of goodwill to support the Ghana Legal Council and Management of the School to construct emergency academic facilities at the Law Village before commencement of the next academic year.

Justice Kofi Akrowiah, Supervising High Court Judge of Ashanti, advised the students to maintain the balance and sense of the justice system.

They should take their studies seriously, be more interested in the rule of law and eschew all forms of militarism.

Justice Akrowiah urged designated legal departments, law firms and offices for attachments, to welcome and accommodate students whenever they were out on internship programmes since attachments were very useful in legal education.

