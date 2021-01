Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo's has maintained 15 ministers portfolios in his second term.

The presidency released the full list of ministerial appointments for the next government.

The names have been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.

Among the returning Ministers are Albert Kan Dapaah with National Security, Ken Ofori-Atta for Finance and Alan Kyerematen for Trade and Industry.

Find below full statement from the Presidency

---citinewsroom