[List] Akufo-Addo releases 30 ministers, 16 regional ministers

President Akufo-Addo has presented names of Ministers-designate he has appointed in his second term to Parliamentary today, Thursday, January 21 for vetting and approval.

Government in a statement said, sixteen out of the 46 will be Regional Ministers, with thirty others being appointed as Ministers.

Eight (8) of the Ministers are women – six Ministers and two Regional Ministers.

A statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House said the “President has decided that there will be no Deputy Regional Ministers.”

Check full list below: