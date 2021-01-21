ModernGhanalogo

21.01.2021

[List] Akufo-Addo releases 30 ministers, 16 regional ministers

By reporter
President Akufo-Addo has presented names of Ministers-designate he has appointed in his second term to Parliamentary today, Thursday, January 21 for vetting and approval.

Government in a statement said, sixteen out of the 46 will be Regional Ministers, with thirty others being appointed as Ministers.

Eight (8) of the Ministers are women – six Ministers and two Regional Ministers.

A statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House said the “President has decided that there will be no Deputy Regional Ministers.”

Check full list below:

DOWNLOAD FILE: 121202164456-1j041p5cbw-list-of-president-akufo-addos-ministers-1.pdf

