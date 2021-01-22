Occultist are made to swear before being accepted into a group — Lucifer reveals

African Traditional Religious practitioner, advocate and spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Peprah who is popularly known as Quotation Master or Lucifer or Ayaaba, has revealed the reason why a person is made to swear to their deities to abide by all rules and regulations before being accepted to join an occult.

"This is to ensure that when you deliberately break the rules, you can be punished either by death or madness," he reiterated.

According to him, that exercise is what governs the relationship between spirits and humans. "It helps one to know the rules of engagements and so when you go against them, you can be killed because you have committed."

"The relationship between humans and spirits are governed by principles. Thus for example, if you say the spirit should give you a car and you shall in return give the spirit a ram, once the spirit fulfils its promise to you, you must surely redeem your own.

"If the spirit fulfils its part of the bargain and you the human refuse to honour your own part, the spirit shall come and request it from you," he stated.

Lucifer was speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy FM's 'Nsem Pii' show on "Promises and their Spiritual Consequences.".

Nana Kwaku Peprah revealed that God punishes those who don't show appreciation for the things they receive from Him.

Explaining, he quoted Ecclesiastics 5:4-5 which says, "When you make a vow to God, do not delay to fulfill it. He has no pleasure in fools; fulfill your vow. It is better not to make a vow than to make one and not fulfill it".

Lucifer further explained that "if you go to any 'Mallam' or Traditional Priest or Osɔfo for any assistance, once it materialises, you must go and thank him or redeem the promised you made when you needed help. Otherwise, you can do everything on this land and you shall not be successful until you go and fulfil the promised you made," he admonishes.

Kwaku Peprah further added, "you can do all the good there is to do on this earth, but still you must go back and fulfill any promise you made to any spirit when needed help. If that isn't done, no amount of good you do can offset your nonfulfillment of a promise to a spirit or deity".

According to him, the Bible says, it better not to promise than to promise and not fulfil because God has no delight in fools. Thus, those who make promises and not fulfil them are fools.