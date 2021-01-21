ModernGhanalogo

21.01.2021 Headlines

EC open nominations for Council of State elections

EC open nominations for Council of State elections
The Electoral Commission (EC) has opened nominations for electing regional representatives to the Council of State.

The Commission in a statement indicated that qualified persons who intend to contest in the said elections should submit their nomination forms with two post-card size copies of recent photographs (bust) to the Regional Director of their respective Regions from Monday, February 1, 2021, to Thursday, February 4, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day.

“Every Nomination must be proposed and seconded by two (2) registered voters and supported by twenty (20) registered voters in the Region. The consent of the candidate must be endorsed thereon.”

“Copies of the nomination forms may be downloaded free of charge from the Electoral Commission's website (www.ec.gov.gh) and completed in triplicate,” it noted.

The Elections will be held in all Regional Capitals on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Council of State

The Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

“The Council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council,” the Constitution states.

It may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament or any other authority.

It is required to meet at least four times a year.

---citinewsroom

