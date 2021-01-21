Tano North Municipal Educational Director embarks on back to school campaign

“My First Day at School” which marks the reopening of schools' academic year saw the Regional Education Director for Ahafo Region Madam Lucy Ama Ankrah, officials of the Tano North Municipal Assembly, and the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service visiting public schools in the Municipal to mark the day.

Interacting with the students, the Ahafo Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Madam Lucy Ama Ankrah welcomed the students especially those entering school for the first time and urged them to study hard to become responsible adults and sound a word of caution to parents that, though the President would provide nose masks and hand sanitizers to the pupils, they should also provide some for their wards and advised them to wear it always.

Even though there was amidst joy and tears on the faces of some pupils in my first day at school. Madam Lucy Ama Ankrah advised the pupils not to exchange their nose masks with their friends when she visited schools in the Municipality.

Tano North has 30 private schools and 83 public schools in the Municipality and the first point of call was Presbyterian B and Roman Catholic A primary school. Madam Lucy Ankrah urged them to aspire to the top of the academic ladder to become good leaders in future to succeed them.

She encouraged pupils that all their imaginations and aspirations are possible when they are determined when she asked them about their future profession.

Speaking to the pupils, the Tano North Municipal Education director Madam Veronica Adu –Saforo said, they have embarked on vigorous campaign on ''back to school campaign'' to encourage young mothers who in one way or the other got pregnant during their ten months stayed at home to come to school. The move she said is to ensure that every student return to school during ten months stay in the house due to advent of covid-19 pandemic.

She added that government intervention to ensure that pupils and teachers strictly adhere to safety covid-19 protocols by insuring the washing of their hands under running water with soaps. The Tano North Municipal educational directorate gave out some soft drinks, biscuits, exercise books, pencils, erasers and clear files to the pupils.

The programme saw in attendance The Ahafo Regional Director of Education with her entourage Tano North Municipal Deputy Director, Mankwa Koranteng, Tano North Municipal education Director Madam Veronica Adu Saforo and Martin Darko an administrator as well as the Public Relations Officer, Michael Boakye were present.