Every spirit will always fulfil its promise to you,. they delay just to observe your behaviour — Quotation Master reveals

Popular African Traditional Spiritualist, practitioner and advocate, Nana Kwaku Peprah who is commonly known as Ayaaba, Quotation Master or Lucifer says every spirit will fulfil its promise it has made to anyone who consults it for spiritual help.

"Spirits don't lie and never renege on their promises. It will never happen. It is only humans who normally forget to fulfil their promises they make to spirits after seeking their help," he stated.

Giving an example from the Bible, he narrated that, the God of Israel, promised them that they would go into slavery for 400 years and He shall return to free them after that. "That came to pass because it was a promise that God made to them".

He continued that even though it delayed but it came to past. "Sometimes, some spirits can delay their promise to you in order to assess your behaviour but, it shall surely be delivered."

Nana Peprah added, "If a spirit promises to give you gold, that spirit shall surely fulfil the promise and give you the gold."

He stressed that every spirit won't forgive anyone who fail to redeem a promise they made to the spirit. He added that "Because if the spirit promises you, it would by hook or crook fulfil its promise to you. It is in the same light you must also fulfil a promise made to any spirit."

Quotation Master continued that, normally when someone fails to fulfil a promise and the spirit is exacting its pound of flesh, "People normally say that, the spirit is wicked. That is not the correct situation".

In explaining the above, he referenced Deuteronomy 23:21 "When thou shalt vow a vow unto the Lord thy God, thou shalt not slack to pay it: for the Lord thy God will surely require it of thee; and it would be sin in thee".

He continued that, whenever anyone makes any promise to God, that person should not feel pain in redeeming the promise, because according to the Bible, "If you don't fulfil your promise, your Lord thy God shall demand it from you."

Lucifer added that normally when people go and seek help from any deity, when they get what they want then, they forgot to go back and show appreciation. "Do you think the spirit is a bird," he quizzes.

"You visited a 'Mallam' to seek help but have refused to go and show appreciation. You visited a pastor to seek help and when it worked for you, you blatantly refused to go and say thank you. What do you expect to happen," he quizzes.

Nana Peprah made these revelations when he spoke to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on his popular show 'Nsɛm Pii' on Happy FM monitored on YouTube. He was speaking on the topic "Promises and Their Spiritual Consequences.

He ended by advising that"If you don't want trouble, don't go to any deity to seek help and make any promise". If you fail to deliver your promise, the spirit will come after you. "That doesn't make the spirit bad".