My First Day At School: Obuasi East DCE lauds teachers and pupils for observing COVID protocols

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District Assembly, Hon. Faustina Amissah has expressed her satisfaction with the adherence to COVID-19 protocols by some basic schools in the District.

She was speaking at a tour of selected schools in the district to mark this year’s edition of ‘My First Day at School.

In the company of the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East Constituency, Hon. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the DCE explained that the purpose of the tour was to have firsthand information on enrollment and to observe how schools in the District were observing the COVID-19 safety protocols following the re-opening of schools.

Many items ranging from school uniforms, pencils and sharpeners, crayons, erasers, my clear bag, fruit juice and biscuits were presented to serve as motivation for the beginners.

Again, the DCE and the MP presented Nose Masks and Hand sanitizers to teachers and pupils to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the schools.

Hon. Faustina Amissah passed on words of thoughts and encouragement to both students and teachers and urged them to be punctual, work hard and also include seriousness in their daily works, and also adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 safety protocols to help curtail the spread of the pandemic in the District.

The former Educationist also allayed the fears of parents who for the fear of their wards contracting COVID-19 has decided against sending their wards to school.

She said, " parents should be rest assured that the Assembly through the Education Directorate and in collaboration with the schools has put in place measures to ensure that the children adhere to the preventive protocols so,I urge all parents should send their children to school".

Madam Evelyn Ohene-Darko, Headmistress of Odumasi Len Clay School, who spoke with the Information Services Department, expressed gratitude to the District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.

She then pledged to work hard with the teachers to help protect the students from the pandemic.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr. Eric Aboagye-Mensah, Staff from the Education Directorate were also part of the entourage.