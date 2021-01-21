ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.01.2021 Crime & Punishment

Farmer remanded for butchering a farmer at Amenhyia

Farmer remanded for butchering a farmer at Amenhyia
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 38-year-old farmer has been put before the Enchi District Magistrate court for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on a farmer at Amenhyia in the Aowin Municipality.

Yaw Joro charged with causing harm pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng remanded the accused into Police custody to re-appear on Friday January 22.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that Kwame Tano, the complainant and the accused reside in the same vicinity at Amenhyia.

He said on January 2, 2021 at about 0900 hours, while Tano was on his way to visit his uncle at a nearby village, he saw Joro busily working on his farm.

Detective Agyare said the complainant approached Joro and demanded to know his business on the farm.

The prosecution said the complainant became offended and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on the complainant, after which he tied him to a tree with his dog chain and abandoned him in the bush.

He said the complainant managed to free himself and crawled to a nearby cottage where some helpful witnesses rushed him to the Asankrangwa Catholic hospital.

----GNA

More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Suspected female arsonist arrested at Accra New Town
21.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Wee dealers busted at Bethlehem
21.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Attempt to get rich lands unemployed in grips of the law
20.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Farmer jailed 5yrs for stealing cocoa beans
20.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Kumasi: Fake Police Officer grabbed whiles conducting motor check
20.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Another porn websites owner grabbed
20.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Scrap dealer faces court for stealing heavy duty equipment
20.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Man arrested for stealing two goats at Nuaso
18.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court adjourns Ablekuma Central election shooter case to February 15
18.01.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama wants election petition hearing halted
1 minute ago

Bagbin meets Asantehene
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line