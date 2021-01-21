ModernGhanalogo

21.01.2021

Fire ravages Suhum Islamic Girls Dormitory
Fire early this morning gutted the ground floor of the dormitory building of Suhum Islamic Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

It is uncleared what led to the cause of the fire, after it burnt all the chop boxes and other belongings of the students.

The said room is only meant for the safekeeping of the students’ belongings such as bags, and chop boxes.

The Headmistress of the school, Saphia Salisu confirmed to DGN Online that her outfit had the information at midnight Thursday, and had to rush to the school with a motorcycle.

121202114130-osjvm8x442-items-300x225

According to her, she can’t confirm what exactly led to the fire outbreak as investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service are ongoing.

She said one of the school Prefects attempted to rush inside and pick her chop box but the smoke entered her head and she is experiencing headache.

She added apart from her, who is currently receiving treatment no student was hurt.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service personnel are currently at the scene clearing the debris in the burnt room at the time of filing this report.

---Daily Guide

