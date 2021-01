A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffuor has died.

Dr Tuffuor was a founding member of the NPP.

He once served as National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme under the Kufuor administration.

He’s reported to have died at the 37 Military Hospital.

This portal understands he has been unwell for a while now.

---DGN online